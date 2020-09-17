Jaqueline Louise "Jacci" Cooksey

Jacqueline Louise "Jacci" Cooksey
February 13, 1935 – September 13, 2020
East Wenatchee, WA
Jacqueline “Jacci” Louise Cooksey passed away peacefully on September 13, 2020. She was born into the loving arms of her parents, Caleb and Zelda Lewis on February 13, 1935, in Grass Valley, CA. Jacci had two siblings: Richard and Jasper "JC", who passed away as an infant. She loved to talk about her parents and the example they set for her of hard work and service to others. Jacci carried on this trait throughout her life. In 1953, Jacci graduated from Nevada Union High School and moved to San Francisco. She was employed by Metropolitan Life Company as a supervisor over the filing clerks. Jacci was always well organized in her personal life and was a whiz with numbers. While in San Francisco, CA, she met Earl “Bud” Cooksey. They were married in Reno, NV, in 1956. Jacci had a great time going with Bud on his many trips to race motorcycles. One of the best days of her life was when they adopted Mindy. Mindy grew up to be an Apple Blossom Princess and brought great joy and happiness to her mom. Mindy was tragically killed in a car accident in 1987.
Jacci was employed at several different jobs in her life, but the one she liked the most was working at Skill Source. She loved working with young people and trying to help them further their education. Many of them came back later to thank her.
Jacci helped many people in her life. She was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She loved serving and helping others. Many times, she would share her home with those who needed a helping hand. Jacci helped raise her niece, Marlene, and nephew, Danny, and loved them as her own.
Jacci served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Virginia Richmond Mission, from June of 2004 to December of 2005. In May of 2009, she was asked to be a temple worker in the Seattle Washington Temple. Jacci served faithfully in these assignments and many others in the church.
Jacci had many interests. She was an artist at heart and loved coloring pictures. She left us many books with her beautiful creations. She also enjoyed doing crafts and making things for her home. Her very favorite thing to do was to go for walks with friends and stop at the park and swing. After she could no longer drive, she would walk to the stores close to her home and shop. Jacci loved being outside and working in her yard growing flowers. In the evenings, she could be found in her favorite chair with a dish of ice cream, a root beer, and her cat, Sassy, on her lap. She loved her home and the beautiful view she had from her front windows.
Jacci is survived by her brother, Richard Lewis (Violet) of Fair Oaks, CA; nephew, Darren Lewis (Dee) of Paradise, CA; granddaughters: Rebecca Lhotak (John) of Henning, MN, Pamela Moser (Tom) of East Wenatchee, WA, Kristin Bentley of East Wenatchee, WA, and Michelle Parker (Mike) of East Wenatchee, WA; grandsons: Timothy Bentley and Danny Bentley, Jr. (Tammy) both of Wenatchee, WA; and numerous great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by both her parents; daughter: Mindy Cooksey; daughter, Marlene Seabrook; son, Danny Bentley, Sr.; and grandson, Spencer Seabrook.
Thank you for your great example of faith in the Savior and your independent spirit. We will miss you!
A Graveside Service will be held at Evergreen Memorial Cemetery, 1301 10th St. NE, East Wenatchee, WA, on Friday, September 18, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. Due to Covid restrictions, attendance around the gravesite is limited to 30 people. Others are invited to stand by their cars and listen to the service. You are also welcome to visit Jacci’s Tribute Page to write a memory at www.HeritageMemorialChapel.com. Arrangements are in the care of Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee, WA.