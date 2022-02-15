Jasmine Marie Cooper passed away on February 7, 2022, at Providence Regional Medical Center. She was born at Wenatchee Valley Hospital on February 23, 2000. She grew up in Wenatchee with her family. Jasmine Marie Cooper was the oldest child of Narcili Berry and she was very close to her brother, Marshall Madrigal. Jasmine excelled in school. She graduated from Wenatchee Valley College and was pursuing her bachelors degree in Psychology at Central Washington University. She wanted to work with children.
Jasmine was adventurous and free spirited, always wanting to do things her own way. She was determined to succeed in life. Jasmine enjoyed outdoor activities and hiking was one of her favorite things to do. People loved being around her because of her kindness and caring heart.
Jasmine was preceded in death by her grandfather, Narciso Dayao; and grandmother, Librada Richardson, on her mother's side. Arlis and Willie Cooper preceded her on her father's side. She is survived by her parents, Tim Cooper and Narcili Berry; brother, Marshall Madrigal; other siblings from her father's side; uncles; aunts; cousins; a nephew; and nieces.
Services will be held this Friday, February 18, 2022, at 2:30 p.m., at Chapel of the Valley, 378 Eastmont Ave., East Wenatchee, WA, with viewing from 1:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Funeral Service to begin at 2:30 p.m. A Celebration of Life will be afterwards at Makers Coffee Roasters and Event Place, 85 9th St. NE, East Wenatchee, WA. Arrangements entrusted to Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee, WA.
To plant a tree in memory of Jasmine Cooper as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
What an amazing year for World's Best! This competition has never been as competitive as it was for 2021!
The community known competition saw more than 13,000 nominations in round 1 which made up more than 2,300 businesses, people, and places across our community.