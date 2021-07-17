Jason Allen Johnson
August 1, 1951 - June 29, 2021
Ellensburg, WA
On Tuesday, June 29, 2021, Jason Allen Johnson, loving husband, father, 'Grumpa,' and friend, suddenly passed away at the age of 69. Jason was a fraternal twin born in Pendleton, OR, to Adolph and Elsie Johnson. The family moved to Wenatchee, WA, where he grew up and attended public school and college. He moved to South King County in the late 70's and became an apprentice with UA Local 32, Seattle Plumbers & Pipefitters. Jason worked for the Seattle School District as a Steamfitter specializing in air-conditioning and refrigeration, retiring in 2017.
He thought he was a life-long bachelor, but in the spring of 1987, he met Nancy Rivera and they were happily married a year later. Even though he never had children of his own, he became a well-loved father figure and Grumpa to Nancy's two sons, Rick and Tony, and their children. In the summer of 2019, Jason and Nancy bought their forever home in Ellensburg, WA, and the next year, during the Covid-19 quarantine, they adopted two calico kitten sisters: Luna and Terra, that he adored.
Jason enjoyed homebrewing and making beer and cider (thanks Larry!), camping at Buck Lake, fishing for salmon, smoking meat, making sausage, and pickled asparagus, participating in local Scottish Highland Games and events (eating haggis on purpose and drinking scotch all while looking good in a kilt), and going to Seahawks games. Jason also enjoyed traveling to many states and countries (especially Ireland) and all the lasting friendships that were made along the way. He always told people not to wait for retirement to travel; do it now and as often as you can.
He was infamous for saying, "You know what I like about you? Everything!"
Jason was known for his infectious smile and his kind and generous spirit. His spirit is carried on by his wife, Nancy; two sons: Rick (Kay) and Tony (Cari); five grandchildren (in age order): Brandon, Isabel, William, Jacen, and Marianna; three step-grandchildren: Mickey, Justin, and Dominique; his mom, Elsie; and two sisters: Jean and his twin, Jannell; and an extended family of relations and friends from every walk of life and around the world. Jason was preceded in death by his father, Adolf.
You know what we liked about you, Jason? Everything!
A Wake will be held on Saturday, August 21, 2021, at home from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Donations may be sent to the Seattle Highland Games Association (www.sshga.org) or your favorite charity. Online condolences may be left at www.brooksidefuneral.com. Brookside Funeral Home, Ellensburg, WA, is caring for the family.