Jason Ebright
Cashmere, WA
Jason Ebright went home to the Lord February 21, 2020, at the age of 49 years old. He was born to Jean Ebright on January 31, 1971, in Los Angeles, CA. As a child, he was very active. He ran track and played football at Kings High School in Shoreline, WA. At 18, Jason proudly joined the United States Army, where he served four years, primarily based in Germany. Upon returning to Washington State, Jason lived a full life. He was a firefighter, a loyal Boeing employee and most recently, a Snowmobile Guide at Mountain Springs Lodge in Plain, WA.
Jason met his wife and best friend, Kelly Opple, in August of 2001, and they married two years later. They would have been married 17 years on May 31, 2020. Jason was a devoted husband, loving dog owner, and loyal friend. He lived his life for the Lord, and he and his wife were very active in their church and community. Jason loved the beauty and peacefulness of the outdoors. He and Kelly vacationed in Leavenworth for many years before they finally decided to settle in Cashmere, WA.
Jason is survived by his adoring wife, Kelly Ebright; his mother, Jean Ebright; and his younger brother, Ian Ebright and Ian’s wife, Lauren and their two children, Eden and Stellan. All who knew him, will cherish the memories and the way he made them laugh.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at 12:00 p.m. at Cascade Mountain Bible Church, 11025 Chumstick Hwy., Leavenworth, WA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Cascade Mountain Bible Church, P.O. Box 156, Leavenworth, WA, 98826 or to Urban Impact, an organization whose mission is to partner with families and communities to break the cycle of social, material poverty and to improve academic achievement, athletic skills, and community-mindedness with the goal of improving their eligibility for college scholarships or above-poverty-level employment. https://www.urbanimpactseattle.org/paraclete46