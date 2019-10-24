Jason Lee Long
Wenatchee, WA
Our beloved Jason, son, brother, grandson, uncle, and friend has gone to be with his Lord, on October 17, 2019. He was born to Mike and Cindy Long, on December 5, 1988. He graduated from Eastmont High School in June of 2007. He spent his early days in Malaga, WA, then later, in the Wenatchee, WA, area. Jason spent a lot of his early days with his cousin, Stephanie. They were like two peas in a pod. Jason faithfully and lovingly cherished his friends and family. If you were a friend or family member, you were blessed. He always gave the best hugs and always hugged you again. Words can't say how much he will be missed.
Jason loved to grind. He was the happiest when he had a grinder of some sort in front of him. He had many talents and always did his best in whatever he was doing.
Jason and Vannessa were expecting their first baby. He was so happy he was going to be a father. Jason also always had God in him, even when he was small. His nickname was "little holy man". He was baptized by the Sage Hills Church in the Columbia River.
Jason was preceded in death by his father, Mike Long. He is survived by his mother, Cindy; brother, Michael; half-brother, Brad; half-sister, Kathy; nephew, Keagan Long; niece; Graci Long; grandparents, Skip and Sharon Laurie; girlfriend, Vannessa and their baby; special friends, Travis and Brandon; countless family members; and so very many best friends.
A Celebration of Jason's Life will be held on Monday, October 28, 2019, at Sage Hills Church, 1601 5th St., Wenatchee, WA, at 3:00 p.m. A reception will follow the service.
