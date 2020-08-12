Jason Leslie Sedy
Chelan, WA
Jason Leslie Sedy, 46, passed away on August 8, 2020, after a life-long struggle with Colitis/Crohn's disease. As a teenager, he loved skateboarding and though he enjoyed many outdoor activities throughout his life, mountain biking was his favorite. He was also passionate about all things mechanical, and could always be found repairing bikes and tinkering with something new that he'd love to show you. He lived an exciting, traveled life and made new friends in every new town in which he settled. He was known for his wit, sensitivity, and humor.
Jason was preceded in death by his father, Raymond Sedy. He is survived by his mother and step-father, Janice and Thomas Niekamp, grandfather, Ell Dee Sedy; brothers: Ryan Sedy, Benjamin Niekamp, Andrew Niekamp, and James Niekamp (Melissa Niekamp); nephews and nieces: Brianna Sedy, Koby Sedy, Veda Niekamp, Quinn Niekamp, and Paul Niekamp. He is also survived by his loving service dog, Astro.
His ashes will rest at his father's grave. A Memorial Service will be announced at a later date. Condolences can be sent to 22805 56th Ave. West, Mountlake Terrace, WA, 98043 or 8832 Washington Colony Drive, Dayton, OH, 45458. Funeral and Cremation Care is assisting the family with arrangements.