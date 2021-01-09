Jason W. Anders
July 9, 1976 - December 11, 2020
It is with great sadness Jason W. Anders passed away in his sleep on December 11, 2020, due to Cardiovascular Disease. Jason was born to John and Ann Anders on July 9, 1976. He attended Eastmont High School and graduated in 1995. He continued his education and became an Electrician. His greatest love in life was his three children, Ashley, Brittany, Jordan, and first grandson, Kayden. He enjoyed coaching their sports and loved to spend time going on road trip vacations with them. Jason was a big guy with a big heart and loved being around family and friends.
Jason leaves behind his mom, Ann; children: Ashley (Isaac Mills), Brittany, and Jordan; grandson, Kayden (his little Peanut); many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, John; and his grandma, "Granny Ruby". Losing Jason has left a big hole in our hearts. "You will be missed. Rest easy Big Guy. Love mom, dad, and your kiddo's.
A small remembrance was held at Walla Walla Park on December 19, 2020. Thank you to all that attended to say goodbye. In Jason's words, he did not want it to be a sad time, but a time of relief that he is no longer in pain. Thank you for all the cards, flowers, prayers, and donations to the Go Fund Me and thank you to Eastmont High School for all their help. Always, Jason Anders Family.