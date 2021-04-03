Jay A. Burmester
September 28, 1935 - March 22, 2021
Tucson, AZ
(formerly of East Wenatchee, WA)
On March 22, 2021, Jay finished the 18th hole of life. But what a well spent life. Jay will be remembered as a husband, father, and grandfather. But to his many friends, he will be remembered as a devoted University of Washington Husky fan, golfer, and loyal friend.
Jay was active member of the Wenatchee Golf & Country Club until 2020, when he and Lori moved to Tucson, AZ.
Jay is survived by his wife of 61 years, Lori; daughter, Karen (Joel); and son, Bob (Valerie); grandchildren: Sammi, Bo, Spencer, and Blakeley.
A private service will be held in May. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Eastmont High School golf teams, 955 3rd St. NE, East Wenatchee, WA, 98802, in Jay's name.
For additional information, please see: https://www.
sensiblecf.com/obituaries/Jay-Burmester/#!/Obituary