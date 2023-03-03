Jay Curtis Fawver, 49, of Chelan, WA, passed away in the winter of 2023. Jay was born to Debra and Curtis Fawver in Shelton, WA, on September 30, 1973. He graduated from Grays Harbor College in 1998, with an AA in Automotive Technology.
An avid outdoorsman, Jay enjoyed camping, being in the mountains, and taking his Jeep off-roading, including the sand dunes of Moses Lake, WA. He worked at Safeway with his close friend, Jason Larkin. Jay was most proud of his family and recently rekindled relationships with his mother, grandmother, and children, and he was excited about getting to know his grandchildren. He had recently been attending Lake Chelan Bible Church.
Jay is survived by his mother, Debra Shattuck; step-mother, Cindy Lewis; children: Jay (Destiny) Dawson, Tyler Fawver, Brittney McGuire, and Corbin McGuire; grandchildren: Jay, Jr., John, Nevaeh, Melayla, and August; sisters: Liz (Coleman) Hickman and Tabby (Steve) Alison; brother, Dwayne Freiley; aunts: Donna (Rick) Dutton and Cori (Randy) Allen; cousin, Aleiah; nieces: Codie and Alina; nephews: Michael, Jeffrey, James, and Zachary. Jay was preceded in death by his grandfather, Everett Fawver; grandmother, Sandy Fawver; and father, Curtis Fawver.
Family and friends are welcome to attend a Celebration of Life on Sunday, June 25, 2023, at Beebe Bridge Park, 23459 US-97, Orondo, WA, at 12:00 p.m.
To plant a tree in memory of Jay Fawver as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.