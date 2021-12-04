Jay Dee Cannon

Jay Cannon, 63, of Wenatchee, WA, passed away on November 30, 2021, with his family by his side. Jay was born in Chelan, WA, to Carl and Shirley Mullins. Jay loved the outdoors. He was always game for any adventure. He enjoyed fishing and boating on the lakes of Oklahoma and Washington.
Jay had a big, kind heart. His love for his family was ever present. Never missing an opportunity to say I love you. His nieces and nephews were his greatest joy. He always took time to listen and share stories with them. He took great pleasure in recalling fond memories and sharing with those around him. One of his fondest were the times he spent fishing in Oklahoma with his Aunt Kay and Uncle Nolan.
Jay will be greatly missed by all who knew him. He will be remembered for his great sense of humor and quick wit. His impromptu one-liners will be missed in our daily lives.
Jay is survived by his mother, Shirley Cannon; sisters: Carla (Dan) Cornelius, Vickey Harper, and Gay Fuller; brothers: Tommy and Caleb Cannon; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his fathers: Carl Mullins and Tom Cannon.
You are invited to view Jay's Online Tribute at www.HeritageMemorialChapel.com where you can share a memory. Arrangements are in the care of Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere, WA.
