Jay Delano Delzer
July 26, 1934-November 29, 2020
Wenatchee, WA
Our dear husband, father, and grandfather, Jay Delano Delzer, age 86, passed into the Heavenly arms of his Lord and Savior, on November 29, 2020. He passed with his loving wife and children at his side. He was born in Wenatchee, WA, on July 26, 1934, to John and Virginia Delzer. Jay attended Leavenworth Schools, graduating from Leavenworth High School, in 1952. He then continued his education at the State College of Washington in Pullman, WA, earning a Bachelor of Arts degree in Education, in 1956.
During his college years, he worked summers for the Forest Service, including his all-time favorite, at French Ridge lookout. He played the trumpet in the ROTC band at games and parades.
He married his college sweetheart, Arlene McDonald, in 1955, and then moved to Selah, WA, for his first teaching position, in Social Studies, English, P.E, and coaching football. They then, moved with their four children to Ellensburg, WA, making a career change as a purchaser for the telephone company. Jay then moved to Wenatchee, in the early 1980’s, working for Wells and Wade in the purchasing department.
His favorite stories were centered around growing up ski jumping, fishing, and hiking, which his cousin, Gene Staley, introduced him to in the high lakes surrounding Leavenworth, WA. Jay shared his love of hiking with his children and grandkids.
Jay was an amateur ham radio operator. In the later years, he was found singing with the Apollo Club and church choirs. He enjoyed WSU football games with his brother, Kermit. Jay was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Wenatchee.
Jay is survived by his wife, Arlene Delzer; daughters and sons: Sharon (Mike) Fries of East Wenatchee, WA, Duane (Lori) Delzer of Tarija, Bolivia, South America, Janette (Jacques) Ollivier of Thorp, WA, Donald (Jennifer) Delzer of Beaverton, OR; as well as eleven grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. He is also survived by many cousins and friends, especially in the Wenatchee area. Jay was preceded in death by his parents, John and Virginia Delzer; as well as his brother, Kermit Delzer.
A special thank you to all the staff at Blossom Valley Assisted Living Center, for their loving care and support of our previous husband and father. Also, a thank you to the Hospice Nurses for all their care for Jay.