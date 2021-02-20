Jean Ann Barnhart
Cashmere, WA
Jean Ann Barnhart, a longtime resident of Cashmere, WA, died on February 8, 2021, in her home. Jean was born April 2, 1937, to Jesse James Little of Cherokee Heritage and Elsie Josephine Marie Hanson of Norwegian Heritage in Sedro Wooley, WA.
Jean’s father, among many other things, was a Justice of the Peace and Jean remembered couples coming to her home to get married. Jean helped her mother serve tea and desserts in her home on many occasions.
When World War II began in 1941, Jean remembered having sand buckets by the door and blackouts. During the Depression, she would go to the river with her parents to pick blackberries to sell at the feed store. The family pitched in and never went hungry.
Jean’s mother was a teacher and she occasionally found herself in a class her mother taught. By the age of ten, Jean worked in the strawberry fields and babysat. Movies were fifteen cents and ice cream cones were five cents. She often rode her bike across town to visit her grandmother, who was unable to get around much.
In high school, Jean was active in G.A.A., Pep Club. Kumtax as Faculty Editor, Language Club, Tri-H-Y, and F.H.A. She was also active in Rainbow S.W. Assembly 36 as pianist, secretary, and received the honorary degree: The Grand Cross of Color. She graduated from Sedro Wooley High. in 1955. and enrolled at Western Washington College of Education, in its School of Nursing.
Jean met and became engaged to Roger Barnhart, who was a student-athlete there. Roger graduated in 1956, and was in the Army, until the spring of 1958. They were married August 3, 1958. Roger began teaching in Cashmere, WA, that fall. Jean finished Nursing School, the end of September that year, and joined Roger in Cashmere.
Her first job was at St. Anthony’s Hospital in Wenatchee, WA. Later, St. Anthony’s built Rosewood Hospital and moved to that location. Still later, it united with Deaconess Hospital and added on wings and became Central Washington Hospital. Jean was Hospital Nurse of the Year in 1986. In 1995, Jean retired from nursing after 36 and ½ years in the Obstetrics Department, as a Labor and Delivery Nurse. Jean seemed to always be recognized by families who remembered that she delivered their baby or themselves who were delivered by her.
Jean loved the time she was able to spend with Roger and her children on their boat in the San Juan Islands. She loved to catch crab, gig for cod, dig for clams, and fish for salmon. She and Roger even became Scuba Diving Certified. Jean spent countless hours in her garden and caring for her plants. She was also devoted to her Genealogy and spent hours and hours researching her ancestry. Most of the words in this obituary are her own.
Jean is survived by her sons: Phil Barnhart of Portland, OR, Mike Barnhart of Wenatchee, WA, and Chris Barnhart of Scottsdale, AZ. She has seven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
