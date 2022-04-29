Jean Caroline Reister
Walla Walla, WA
(formerly of Dryden, WA)
Jean Caroline Reister passed away on September 3, 2021, in Walla Walla, WA, at the age of 77. Born to Paul and Alma Reister, Jeannie grew up in the Wenatchee Valley in Dryden, attending schools in the Peshastin and Dryden communities. She graduated from Peshastin-Dryden High School in 1963, where she received a plaque for perfect attendance for all four years of high school. Jean also attended Wenatchee Valley College for a year before moving to Walla Walla. Jean was employed as both clerk and secretary at the Adult Probation and Parole Office, Washington State Department of Corrections for 33 years. After her retirement, she worked at the Lilly Rice Child Care Center and the Children's Home Society, until 2016.
Jean had an amazing way with children. From the time she was a teenager to her mid-60's, Jean was sought out to take care of many young family's children. She served in the daycare at the First Congregational Church of Walla Walla, and then continued working with children until recently at the Trinity Baptist Church. Jean was selfless when it came to volunteering her time and energy. Whether it be collecting newspapers for the Boy Scouts, volunteering for her church, walking for good causes, picking up needed items for friends and neighbors, or arranging flower displays in the flower building at the fair, Jean was there. She spent years working tirelessly at the BMAC Food Bank, delivering food and stacking and sorting supplies. Jean loved movies and spectator sports. She delighted in sharing her vast collection of movies with the children, with whom she baby-sat, and at family gatherings. She loved football on TV and attended various high school sports, especially the local Championship Little League Baseball team, attending games both home and away. Jean will be remembered as a giving, caring and courageous sister and a generous friend loved by many.
Jean was preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Alma Reister; brother, Steve Reister, and sister-in law, Donna Timpe. She is survived by her step-brother, Michael Timpe (Bonnie); sister-in-law, Vicki Reister; sisters: Paula Eismann (Donald), and Julie Keaton (Kim); brother, Zeke Reister (Lori), and beloved uncle, Jim Reister; and several nieces and nephews; great-nieces and nephews; and many cousins.
A Celebration of Jean's Life was held at the Trinity Baptist Church in Walla Walla, WA, on September 24, 2021. There will be a private family ceremony to inter Jean's ashes in the Peshastin Cementery, April of this year.