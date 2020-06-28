Jean Copple
Pateros, WA
Long-time Pateros, WA, resident, Jean Copple, passed into the presence of her Savior, on June 16, 2020. She was born to a pioneer family, in a log cabin in Curlew, WA, on November 21, 1924, to Charles and Lucile Farnsworth. She was the fifth of six siblings with whom she maintained a close and loving relationship all her life. She and her family moved to Spokane, WA, in 1928, and then to Clarkston, WA, in 1930, after the sudden death of her father. Jean cherished the memories of her years in Clarkston, despite the hardships of the Great Depression.
She graduated from Clarkston High School and worked as a secretary at the Hanford Reservation. She then moved to Omak, WA, to live with her sister’s family and work as a legal secretary. There, she met her future husband, Clark Copple, at the Presbyterian Church in Omak, where she sang in the choir and he played the organ. They were married on June 8, 1948, and moved to Pateros, where he was the manager of the Methow Pateros Growers. Their three children were raised there.
During the early years of her marriage, Jean enjoyed being involved in Junior Women, a community service organization. For many years, she also led the church choir at the Pateros Methodist Church, where Clark played the organ. She had a lovely soprano voice, and often sang at local weddings and funerals.
Since childhood, she was an avid horsewoman. She spent many happy hours on horseback in the hills surrounding Pateros, riding for fun or helping family friends round up their cattle. She also enjoyed taking Sunday afternoon motorbike rides up into the hills with her family.
She worked seasonally for many years in the apple packing sheds, and always enjoyed the stimulation of work. When her children were older, she found fulfillment working as a secretary to the principal of Pateros High School
After retirement, Jean and Clark moved to Monroe, WA, in 1988, to be nearer to their children and grandchildren. After Clark’s death in 1992, Jean moved in with Brian’s family and loved being near family and grandkids.
She is survived by her children: Bonnie (Bill) Owens of Littleton, NC, Peggie (Chuck) Venemon of Buckley, WA, and Brian (Debbie) Copple of Sultan, WA; sister, Dorothy Thompson of Wenatchee, WA; four grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be announced later. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Sultan Education Foundation, P.O. Box 541, Sultan, WA, 98294, Sultan Arts Council, c/o Sultan Visitor’s Center, P.O. Box 46, Sultan, WA, 98294, Moody Bible Institute, 820 N. LaSalle Blvd., Chicago, IL, 60610, or the charity of your choice. Please read more of Jean's life story and sign the guest book at www.asacredmoment.com/obituaries.