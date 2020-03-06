Jean Joan Barbre Hamata
Missoula, MT
(formerly of Manson, WA)
Jean Joan Barbre Hamata, 90, passed away February 28, 2020. Jean was born to Richard and Dorothy (Moss) Bedient on January 25, 1930, in Spokane, WA. They moved to Ardenvoir, WA, when she was two months old. When she was nine, they moved to Manson, WA. She graduated from Chelan High School in 1947, and worked as a telephone operator.
Jean married Richard Barbre in 1948. They moved to Tonasket, WA, in 1958, and to Oroville, WA, in 1966. She married John Hamata in 1976, in Omak, WA. He died in 1977. In 2013, she moved to Missoula, MT. As a young woman, Jean dedicated her life to serving Jehovah God and was baptized in 1942. She was true to this vow for the rest of her life.
Jean is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Sherrie (Barbre) and Alan Wright of Missoula, MT; by her two sons and daughters-in-law: Shane and Deb (Erskine) Barbre and Rory and Darla (Erskine) Barbre, all of Spokane, WA; seven grandchildren: Sean Wright, Corey Wright, Forrest Wright, Jillian (Barbre) Closson, Hayley (Wright) Parker, Chase Barbre, and Katie Wright; as well as by 14 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, John; her parents; her brother, Virgil Bedient; and an infant sister, Wanda.
A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, March 28, 2020, at 2:00 p.m., at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 1115 South Reserve, Missoula, MT. Arrangements are by Garden City Funeral Home, Missoula, MT.