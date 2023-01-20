Jean Louise Stone

Jean Stone, wife, mother, and grandmother passed away on January 13, 2023, in Wenatchee, WA. She was 87 years old. Jean was born February 18, 1935, to Frank and Loretta Crill. She was raised and attended school in Chelan, WA, graduating from Chelan High School in 1953.
Jean married Fred Stone on November 7, 1959, in Chelan and enjoyed 64 years of marriage. They moved to Umatilla, OR, in 1974, where they resided for 44 years.
She was a wonderful, loving mother and grandmother who was always there when we needed her.
Jean is survived by her sister, Margie Parker; and brother-in-law, John of Seaford, VA; daughters: Cheree Stephens of East Wenatchee, WA, Lori (Don) Thornton of Meridian, ID; son, Vince (Katrina) Stone of Hermiston, OR; grandchildren: Jamie, Natasha, Shayla, Justin, Tiffany, and Jennifer; as well as 11 great-grandchildren; and several nieces; and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Fred; brother, Gerald Crill; sister, Shirley Fellows; and son-in-law, Gary (Archie) Stephens.
A Private Family Gathering will be held at a later time. Memorial contributions can be made to the American Heart Association. You are invited to view Jean's Online Tribute at www.HeritageMemorialChapel.com, where you can share a memory and make a donation. Arrangements are in the care of Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee, WA.
