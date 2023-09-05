Jean Lowe
February 24, 1932 – August 26, 2023
Jean Lowe
February 24, 1932 – August 26, 2023
East Wenatchee, WA
Our beloved mother, Jean Lenore (Foy) Lowe, 91, passed away on August 26, 2023, at Bonaventure Senior Living Center in East Wenatchee, WA. Jean lived a long, blessed life full of family and friends. She will be greatly missed by all of us for her compassion, generosity, sense of humor and spunky spirit.
Jean was born in Lynden, WA, on February 24, 1932, to John and Nora Foy. Her childhood took place in Seattle, WA, with her parents and her sisters, Yvonne and Cecile.
After Jean graduated high school, she attended college at Washington State University where she met the love of her life, Jim Lowe. Jean and Jim were married in Riverside, CA, on August 21, 1954. The two of them built a beautiful life together and raised three wonderful children: Dan, Trudy and Michael.
After retiring as a mortgage lender, Jean and Jim moved to Port Townsend, WA, and appreciated living a quiet life by the Puget Sound, before moving back to East Wenatchee in 2003.
They were longtime Gyro members and had a lovely circle of friends that they enjoyed spending time with. Jean loved to travel to foreign countries such as Norway and China with her dear friend, Marguerite, and she always made sure to bring souvenirs home for her granddaughters. She also enjoyed playing bridge with her friends. Jean was a joy to be around and was such a generous woman. She was the light of holiday gatherings and adored being around her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She always made sure to visit family as often as she could.
Jean was preceded in death by her husband, Jim Lowe; parents, John and Nora Foy; sisters: Yvonne White and Cecile Detlor; a nephew; a niece; and a great-granddaughter. She is survived by her son, Dan (Sharalee); daughter, Trudy (Dorothy); son, Michael (Cheryl); granddaughters: Courtney and Hillary; and four great-grandchildren: Cayleb, Coleton, Asher and Olivia.
The Lowe family would like to thank the staff at the Bonaventure Senior Living Center in East Wenatchee for taking great care of Jean. They would also like to extend appreciation to the nurses and doctors at Confluence Health and Hospice for providing her medical and end of life care.
Funeral Services will be held on September 13, 2023, at 11:00 a.m., at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 625 S. Elliott Ave., Wenatchee, WA.
