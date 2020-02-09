Jean M. Martin
January 31, 1945 – January 23, 2020
Wenatchee, WA
On the evening of January 23, 2020, surrounded by family, Jean M. Martin of Wenatchee, WA, went to sleep in the arms of Jesus, at the age of 74. She was born to proud parents, Ralph and Bertha Beck of Wenatchee, WA, on January 31, 1945, joining brothers: Tom and Eddie Beck. Jean attended school at Wenatchee Adventist Junior Academy, Wenatchee High School and later, graduated from Auburn Adventist Academy, in 1963. She went on to attend classes at Western College of Commerce in Wenatchee WA. On December 15, 1968, she married the love of her life, Bobby Martin, and together, raised two beautiful daughters: Laurie and Karyn.
Jean was a lifetime member of the Wenatchee Seventh-day Adventist Church. She was very dedicated to the church and her church family. Jean enjoyed attending every weekend with her husband. One of many proud moments was when Bob was baptized into the church, during Christmas service 2017. While attending Western College of Commerce in 1963, Jean began what would become a 51-year career in the insurance field. She started with Flanigan, Libke & Jones, and went on to work during the 1960’s, 1970’s and early 1980’s at Hartford Insurance, Grange Insurance, American States, and Allen Insurance of Wenatchee, WA. In 1982, Jean went to work for Ernie Hobbs State Farm and continued her insurance career for another 32 years, before retiring in 2014. Jean enjoyed spending time with her family, gardening, decorating, and listening to southern gospel music, such as The Heritage Singers and The Booth Brothers. She was an avid QVC shopper and EZ Pay advocate. Recently, she had taken a more active role in church activities which included attending a Bible study group and often helping with potlucks.
She was a very orderly and well organized individual. She took great pride in creating a very warm, pleasant, and inviting home environment. She always created beautiful family dinners, where the table was perfectly set. Home was truly where her heart was. Mom was the best listener, caregiver, nurturer, and role model. She never judged and was a cheerleader to her family. She was truly a beautiful inspiration to us all. The best wife and mother anyone could ever ask for. We find comfort knowing she is now with her true love and holding tight her grandson, Lucas. Heaven has gained an incredible angel and we will miss her dearly.
Jean is survived by her two loving daughters: Laurie, with her husband, Michael Henne of Selah, WA, and Karyn Martin of Wenatchee, WA; grandson, Jacob Gentry Henne of Selah, WA; along with many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby, of 50 years; grandson, Lucas Martin Henne; parents, Ralph and Bertha Beck; and brothers: Tom and Eddie Beck.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the Wenatchee Seventh-day Adventist Church, 508 N. Western Ave., Wenatchee, WA, on Saturday, February 15, 2020, at 3:00 p.m. with Pastor Joe Savino officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Cascade Christian Academy. Arrangements are assisted by Chapel of the Valley, Wenatchee, WA.