Jean Marie Zoller Cowan
Omak, WA
Jean Marie Zoller Cowan passed on September 22, 2020, surrounded by family, at the age of 89. Jean was born July 14, 1931, at Lakeview Hospital, in Danville, IL, to Harold and Marie Zoller. She attended elementary school in Hoopeston, IL, in a one room rural school. She enjoyed her pony, which she rode on the family farm. She helped her dad around the farm with the chores. In turn, she got a horse when she outgrew her pony. At this time, she began showing competitively. She also enjoyed participating on the synchronized swimming team.
She attended high school in Wellington, IL, graduating, in 1949. She participated in many activities including band, plays, and various clubs. As a sophomore, she began dating her future husband, Lyle.
Jean attended college at Grinnell College of Iowa for two years and then, transferred to Indiana Business School, in Lafayette, IN. After graduation from college, she became the Deputy City Clerk for West Lafayette, IN.
On August 8, 1953, she married Lyle Joseph Cowan and moved to Chicago, IL. She worked as an executive secretary to the Director of Housing of the Professional Campuses of the University of Illinois. In 1957, Lyle graduated from medical school, joined the Air Force, and they moved to San Diego, CA, where they lived in a beach cottage on the ocean. That year, she also gave birth to her eldest child, a daughter, in La Jolla, CA. She spent time with other young mothers, enjoying the beach life.
In 1958, they moved with the Air Force to Spokane, WA. They lived on Fairchild Air Force Base. During this time, Lyle and Jean began visiting Omak, WA. When Lyle’s active duty ended in 1960, they moved to Omak, where a son was born, in 1960, and another, in 1962.
Jean was a busy mother, gourmet cook, enjoyed crafting, sewing, and quilting. She also enjoyed horseback riding in the mountains, ranch activities, and overseeing harvest in the apple orchard. She was active as a 4-H leader, served as a judge at the Okanogan County Fair, and was a fair board director for many years. She was active in the local Orthopedic Group, enjoyed entertaining friends, and was an avid gardener who loved flowers.
Jean is survived by her husband of 67 years, Lyle J. Cowan, M.D.; daughter, Pam Bramer (Gary); and sons: Greg Cowan (Darla) and Barry Cowan (Karen); grandchildren: Whitney Cowan, Sara Mowery (Stephen), and Lucas Cowan; and great-granddaughter, Destiny Theis.
Thank you to Welcome Home Villa, Kellie Davies, and her team of wonderful, kind caregivers.
In lieu of flowers a donation would be greatly appreciated to Cold Springs Fire Relief, P.O. Box 1244, Omak, WA, 98841.