Jeannette Ann Lindsey
Royal City, WA,
(formerly of Chelan, WA)
Jeanette Ann Lindsey, 64, wife, mother, and dear friend to many, gained her wings on Sunday, May 17, 2020. Jeanette was born on May 21, 1955, to Edwin and Florence Evans in Burley, ID. She grew up in Asotin, WA, with five of her seven siblings, and graduated from Asotin High School in 1973. Her siblings have fond memories of her being a loving, caring, kind, and fun sister – such as the time when their father drained the oil from a vehicle into a tub and Jeanette and her older sister jumped into it to play.
The year prior to graduating, Jeanette met Lynn David Lindsey on a blind date. They married June 2, 1973, and moved to Chelan, WA, in 1974. The couple went on to have three children of their own: Michelle, Melissa, and Jason. However, Jeanette was “mom” to many.
Jeanette’s first pregnancy extended beyond her due date. This prompted Lynn to seek advice from his own father, who suggested that a ride on his snowmobile might induce labor. One short trip through the orchard and Michelle was born later that day. Unfortunately, Jeanette never took to snowmobiling, especially after only wearing tennis shoes to go cut Christmas trees in the snow one year.
Jeanette was known to be spotted in the wee hours of the morning, while pregnant with Jason, eating cherry tomatoes in her neighbor’s garden. Thankfully, that neighbor was also her brother and sister-in-law. She loved singing along with Juice Newton, ABBA, Bonnie Tyler, Bette Midler, Air Supply, and of course, the Dirty Dancing Soundtrack, while driving and taking spontaneous road trips with Melissa to Omak to get Arby’s Onion Petals.
Jeanette excelled at propping up her children and supporting them through the many passions and difficulties of their lives. Whether it was guiding them through their first broken heart or being open minded about their musical tastes, even when Jason played her the song “Bad Habit” by The Offspring. She made it her mission to always be open minded and be there for each of them. This love, compassion, support, and open mindedness was extended to and felt by each of her children’s friends, as well as all those she met.
Jeanette was passionate about reading, crocheting, and cross stitching, and when she was not filling her home with warmth, kindness, and the delicious scents of her cooking and baking, she could be found in her chair creating beautiful crocheted blankets, stitching gorgeous pieces of art, or reading one of her favorite books. We will miss her greatly.
Jeanette was predeceased by her parents, Edwin and Florence Evans; sisters: Lillian McFadden and Della Evans; brothers: Gerald Evans and Jesse Evans, father and mother in-law, Oscar and Julia Lindsey; brother and sister in-law, Wayne and Lexi Grose; and three beloved dogs. She is survived by her husband, Lynn Lindsey of Royal City, WA; daughters: Michelle Lindsey-Brooks of Malaga, WA, and Melissa Lindsey (Scott Fredrickson) of Entiat, WA; son, Jason Lindsey (Kelli Lindsey) of Wenatchee, WA; grandson, Chayse Brooks (Alesia McNeal) of Wenatchee, WA; sister, Eulila King of Lewiston, ID; brothers Bill Evans of Yakima, WA, and Ariel Evans of California; several nieces and nephews; and two beloved dogs.
A small family Graveside Service was held at the Chelan Fraternal Cemetery on Friday, May 22, 2020. In lieu of flowers, please donate in memory of Jeanette to the Multiple Sclerosis Society at https://www.nationalmssociety.org/Donate. Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee, WA, is assisting the family.