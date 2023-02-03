Jeanine L. Logsdon
May 21, 1930 – January 28, 2023
Jeanine L. Logsdon
May 21, 1930 – January 28, 2023
East Wenatchee, WA
Our mom, Jeanine L. Logsdon, went to be with her Lord and Savior on January 28, 2023. She was surrounded by her family at her home in East Wenatchee, WA. She was born to William Strop and Norma (Redwine) Strop, in Ladysmith, WI, on May 21, 1930. She was the fourth of seven children. At the age of 12, the family moved to California for a short period, then to Cascade Locks, OR, and eventually Ardenvoir, WA.
She graduated from Entiat High School in 1948. She married Herb Logsdon on August 11, 1949. They had three children: Greg, Dan and Debbie; which they raised in the Wenatchee area. Jean worked at Wells & Wade Fruit packing apples when she was young. She also packed at Orondo Fruit Shippers, where the fruit from their orchard was transferred and packed. She worked retail sale at Stan's Merry Mart, and Claussen Drug Store.
Jean was a prayer warrior. She was in Aglow for years. She had many bible studies and prayer meetings in her home. She loved people and the Lord. She also loved her grandchildren and helped drive them, and their friends, to many events and church. She will be remembered for always being there for them.
Jean is survived by her brother, Jack Strop of East Wenatchee, WA; sister, Lois Burnside of Tacoma, WA; children: Dan (Jean) Logsdon of Wenatchee, WA, and Debbie Black of East Wenatchee, WA; grandchildren: Candice Ruffle (Matt) of Soap Lake, WA, Breeanna Lorz of Everett, WA, Tracy Richmond (Ben) of Malaga, WA, and Cameron Lorz (Nakeasha) of East Wenatchee, WA; and 23 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Herb; son, Greg; her mother and father; brothers: Marv and Dick; and sisters: Mildred and Barb.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, February 11, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. at Chapel of the Valley, 378 Eastmont Ave., East Wenatchee, WA. Please leave your thoughts and memories at www.chapelofthevalleyncw.com
