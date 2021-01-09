Jeanine Ruth Venneberg
Chelan, WA
Jeanine Ruth Venneberg of Chelan, WA, died after an extended illness on December 31, 2020, in Wenatchee, WA. She was 80. Jeanine was born on February 8, 1940, to Donald Ralph and Edith Piro. She was delivered by her grandfather, Dr. Victor Piro, in Chelan. She was the oldest of five children: her beloved brothers being: Gary, Don, and Doug, and her beloved sister being: Marie (Lucas).
Jeanine graduated from the Chelan High School in 1958. She married her sweetheart, Martin George Venneberg, of Chelan, on August 15, 1959.
Martin and Jeanine attended the University of Washington in Seattle, WA. Their daughter, Dawn Marie, was born in 1962, and their son, Paul Martin, was born in 1966. Jeanine loved her family deeply and found great joy being a wife and mother.
Martin’s career with IBM brought Jeanine to Williston, VT, Cumberland, RI, Essex Town, VT, and Redmond, WA. After Martin’s retirement in 1991, the couple moved back to Chelan and built a home on the lake, where they spent many precious years together.
Jeanine’s life was changed by a saving encounter with Jesus Christ. After this, she developed a habit of spending extended time in prayer for family, friends, and people around the world. God also gave her a desire to share Christ with others, so they too, could experience His love and saving power. Though shy, she was involved in leading Bible studies and for a year chaired a chapter of Christian Women’s Club. She furthermore loved to sing and became a member of several church choirs. Beyond this, she also regularly made pies for those living at Regency Manor in Chelan.
She is survived by her beloved husband, Martin; two children; daughter-in-law, Katalin; three grandchildren: Jonathan, David, and Andrew; three brothers; one sister; and their families.
Visitation will be on Friday, January 15, 2021, from 2:00-4:00 p.m. and 6:00-8:00 p.m., at Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, 302 9th St., Wenatchee, WA. The Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, January 16, 2021, at 9:30 a.m., at Living Hope Community Church, 11 N. Chelan Ave., Wenatchee, WA.
Please express your thoughts and memories in the online guestbook at jonesjonesbetts.com. Arrangements by Jones & Jones–Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee, WA.