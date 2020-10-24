Jeanne Marie "Detour" (Ryan) Miller
Wenatchee, WA
Jeanne Marie “Detour” (Ryan) Miller, was born on August 23, 1965, in Yakima, WA, to Kathleen (Edwards) Ryan and Patrick Ryan. She died suddenly on October 16, 2020, following a tragic accident. Through her childhood and adolescence, she lived in Yakima, Ellensburg, Seattle, and Wenatchee, WA. A member of the Panther’s Color Guard, she graduated from Wenatchee High School, in 1983, the same year she had her twin girls. A few years later, she joined the United States Army. During her service, she was stationed in Fort Hood, Panama, and Korea, prior to her honorable discharge as a military veteran.
While enlisted, she met her future husband, Patrick Miller. They settled on a large farm in East Canton, OH, where she worked her farm and had four sons. In 1998, they moved to Cashmere, WA, and later welcomed their fifth son.
When Jeanne’s marriage ended, she moved to Wenatchee, where she worked with her sister and father at Evergreen Optical for a number of years, before moving to Kennewick, WA. She eventually restarted her optical career at Affordable Family Eyewear, in Hermiston, OR, a company where she saw a bright future for herself.
Jeanne was a proud, devoted mother to her children and a second mom to many more. She was an advocate and cheerleader for her family and friends; always encouraging and open with her love, support, and pride in each. She fought an extensive legal battle, to not only ensure better care and adequate education for her autistic son, but for all special needs children in the district. She was a Den Mother, when her boys joined Cub Scouts and later, became a Troop Leader with the Boy Scouts of America. With her support, her three oldest sons went on to achieve the rank of Eagle Scout.
She was enthusiastically involved in many activities, clubs, and charitable organizations. Her love of the outdoors took her on numerous adventures hiking, backpacking, camping, and fishing. Jeanne was well known for her cooking and baking, which served as her way of bringing people together, providing treats and meals to every event and gathering.
Jeanne’s spirit was loud and her stories were countless and long. She was wild through and through, everything she did was at 220%. She had a savage sense of humor, was stubborn as heck, a cancer survivor, an AA sponsor, and all-around badass. In recent years, she discovered a passion for motorcycle riding and put many thousands of miles on the open road. She embraced the MC culture and was a founding member of Anonymous MC. Later, along with her best friend and two others, she founded Soberana MC, a female only three piece support club, the first of its kind in Eastern Washington.
Jeanne was preceded in death by both sets of her grandparents. She is survived by her parents, Patrick and Kathleen Ryan of Wenatchee, WA, sisters: Katherine Ryan of Wenatchee, WA, and Shannon (Chuck) Scheiwiller of Spokane, WA; seven children: Nicole (Corey) Morrison of East Wenatchee, WA, Jessica (Jason LeClair) Harris of Bellingham, WA, Zachary Miller, Samuel Miller and Jacob Miller of Wenatchee, WA, Elijah Miller and Isaiah Miller of Kennewick, WA; her grandchildren, who knew her as “Red Grandma”: Corbin and Anika Harris of Bellingham, WA, and Liam and Urijah Morrison of East Wenatchee, WA; partner, Ray "Ogly Ray" Matthews; and many beloved nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, and uncles.
A Private Viewing will be held at Jones & Jones–Betts Funeral Home, 302 Ninth St., Wenatchee, WA, on Thursday, October 29, 2020, between 10:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m., followed by a Memoriam Reception at the Pybus Market, organized with Covid safety in mind.
All are welcome and encouraged to come by the Pybus Public Market, 3 N. Worthen St., Wenatchee, WA, on Thursday, October 29, 2020, any time between the hours of 2:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m., to share love, memories, and mementos. Her niece, Michelle St. Dennis and husband, Frances, owners of Pybus Bistro, will be offering to friends and family, a complimentary menu of Jeanne’s favorite dishes for refreshment.
Military service and internment to be held at a later date to be determined.