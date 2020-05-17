Jeanneine Norissa (Miller) Nelson
April 23, 1930 – May 13, 2020
Jeanneine “Noni” Nelson, 90, a lifelong resident of the Wenatchee Valley, passed away on May 13, 2020, at home surrounded by her three children. She was born on April 23, 1930, to Burvil “Doc” Miller and Louisa (Smith) Miller. Following graduation from Wenatchee High School, she worked as an operator for Bell Telephone Company. She met Elmer George Nelson when he rescued her from a long walk home in the snow, and they were married on March 15, 1952. She was employed by the U.S. Forest Service-Wenatchee National Forest from 1965 to 1985, where she won life-long friends with her wit and charm.
Jeanneine was an accomplished seamstress who loved handcrafting clothing for the ones she loved and the occasional Barbie Doll. She was a gifted quilter, and her children and grandchildren treasure the works of art she created for each of them over the course of her lifetime. She ensured there would be enough quilts to be gifted to future generations of grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She also became talented at beading in the last decades of her life. She left everything she touched more beautiful and stylish than she found it. She was an exceptional baker, a potato salad artist, and a master of family holiday dinners. She lovingly cared for every member of her family and was deeply loved by each and every one of them.
Jeanneine and Elmer shared a great love for one another, and together loved being grandparents. It was their greatest joy. She is survived by three children: George Nelson (Jane), Linda (Nelson) Dashiell, and Sherrie (Nelson) Berglin; five grandchildren: Shanah Walter, Xander Irland, Jeremy Dashiell, and Nathan and Jesse Nelson; as well as seven great grandchildren: Xander and Dallas Leyva, Logan Pike, Jackson and Holden Walter, and Harlo and Willow Irland. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Elmer, in 1993; her brother, Don Miller, in 1994; and her grandson, Benjamin Pike, in 2016. There are not words to express how much she will be missed.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Special Olympics of Washington (www.specialolympicswashington.org/).