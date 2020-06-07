Jedidiah James Thorp
Leavenworth, WA
Jedidiah James Thorp, 40, was found on May 15, 2020. Jed was born on March 14, 1980, to Michael and Deborah Thorp. He leaves behind his parents; two brothers: Jason and Joshua, sister, Jill; along with their spouses; nieces and nephews; and wife, Michele Thorp; along with Tracey Wood, the mother of his daughters: Mikayli Thorp, Paige Thorp, and Aunika Thorp; and his first grandson, Jameson (seven months old); many friends and relatives; aunts, uncles, cousins, etc.
We are heartbroken at Jed’s sudden and unexpected death, but also know he is safe with Jesus. Jed was known for his love and servant’s heart, as well as being an avid hunter and fisherman. Jed was a gifted person in so many ways, being hospitable to everyone. He will be missed beyond words and loved the same. Jed was and is a true warrior in heart and spirit.
We love you.
We invite you to visit Jed’s tribute page at www.HeritageMemorialChapel.com to leave a memory and/or photo in remembrance of Jed. Arrangements are provided by Heritage Memorial Chapel.