Jeff Fiebelkorn died at home in East Wenatchee, WA, at the age of 63, on July 24, 2023. He was born on June 6, 1960, to Marvin and Sophie Fiebelkorn, in Wenatchee, WA, the third of four siblings. Jeff grew up surrounded by a large extended family.
He enjoyed skiing and everything about cars and motorcycles. Like a true “Wenatchee-kid,” he spent summers picking apples in his uncle's orchard and was never short on mischief or shenanigans.
He graduated from Wenatchee High School in 1978, and after various jobs, went on to work for Pipkin Construction as a truck driver, for more than 25 years. He was gifted in building and fixing things. He combined two cars to make one; functioning one for his niece, and was always the go-to guy for car problems, since his tool collection was extensive. When his family decided to make homemade gifts for each other one Christmas, he pleasantly surprised everyone by welding a beautiful bird feeder for his brother-in-law. He will be remembered as a soft-spoken and kind son, brother, uncle, and friend.
Jeff is survived by his mother, Sophie of Wenatchee, WA; brother, Mike (Robyn) of Spokane, WA; sisters: Tami (Mark) and JuLee of Wenatchee, WA; nieces: Heidi, Kasey (Alex) of Spokane, WA, Rachel (Alex) of Renton, WA; nephew, Paul (Michelle) of Seattle, WA; and eight grand-nieces and nephews.
A Service will be held at Grace Lutheran Church, 1408 Washington St., Wenatchee, WA, on Saturday, July 29, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. Arrangements in the care of Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee, WA, chapelofthevalleyncw.com.
