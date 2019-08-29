Jeff Waddell
1940 - 2019
East Wenatchee, WA
Jeff Waddell, 79, is safely home in Heaven with our Lord. He was called home on August 13, 2019, in his home in East Wenatchee, WA. He was born on June 22, 1940, in Salina, KS. His parents were Glenn Odean Waddell and Lola Beth Hollan Waddell. Jeff had suffered from heart and kidney disease and was ready to leave this earth. He is out of pain, at peace forever, and waiting to greet us someday. Luckily, he was able to say goodbye to his family members and many of his special friends that loved and supported him for so many years.
When Jeff was a young boy, the Waddells moved to Chelan, WA. He loved roaming the hills and swimming in Lake Chelan from any shore. Jeff graduated from Chelan High School in 1958. His dad owned THE MALT SHOP, where he learned to make milkshakes and other goodies.
As a hard-working and talented man, he had a variety of jobs. He worked for Lake Chelan Transfer Co., drove an ore dump truck for a silver mine, installed heating and air conditioning equipment for Couch Heating & Air Conditioning, was a co-owner of Arctic Refrigeration & Heating, where he installed the equipment, was a co-owner of Chrytal Lode Ice Co. with Chris Compton, drove a logging truck in Alaska, worked at the Lake Chelan Yacht Club, drove school bus for Eastmont School District, was a P.U.D. park employee, and a pilot.
Jeff stayed busy with many clubs and organizations. He was a strong member of the Wenatchee Sportsmen's Association, where he was vice-president, and then president. Jeff was awarded the Sportsman of the Year Award. Also, he was a member of the following clubs or associations: National Rifle Association, Washington State Trappers Association, Eagles, Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, National Trappers Association, and a certified Firearm Safety Instructor for Washington State Department of Game. Obviously, Jeff loved hunting, fishing, trapping, and camping.
Jeff and Linda were together for 21 years, and married for 18 of those years. They met square dancing and life together was a lot of fun with teasing, practical jokes, laughter, and love. They loved to travel to Mexico during the Christmas and Spring Breaks, since she was a teacher at Sterling Middle School. They also traveled to North and South Carolina, Reno, NV, and Tennessee, to visit her family.
This fun-loving, practical joker teased everyone in restaurants, employees in stores he frequented, neighbors, school employees, doctors, nurses, visitors, family, and hunting and fishing buddies. No one was exempt if he wanted to try to catch you off guard. If Jeff teased you and you could take it and give it back, he was a forever friend. Jeff was a much moved dad. His love for his family and his numerous dogs was amazing and wonderful. Jeff is and will be greatly missed by all that knew and loved him and his sense of humor.
Jeff is survived by his wife, Linda; his two sons in Chelan, WA: Scott Waddell Dietrich (Beth), Randy Waddell Dietrich (Jennifer); and his daughter, Rhonda Waddell Avers (Dean) in Reno, NV. Jeff has three grandsons: Nick Schab of Reno, NV, Dalton Dietrich of Chelan, WA, Derek Ahl of Chelan, WA; and two granddaugters: MacKenzie Avers of Reno, NV, and Maddison Dietrich of Chelan, WA. Jeff's nephew is Mark Ward of Wenatchee, WA; his nieces are: Heather Lamb and Colleen Ward. He has two great-nephews: Jarred (Lisa) that live in Portland, OR, and Wesley (Amy) of Wenatchee, WA; he is also survived by three great-great-nephews: Spencer, Wayland, and Forrest. Jeff was preceded in death by both of his parents; his sister, Rebecca "Becky" Rupple; and brother, Greg Waddell.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 1:00 p.m., on Tuesday, September 3, 2019, at Eastmont Baptist Church, 400 S. Kentucky Ave., East Wenatchee, WA. We will have a reception at the church, so come and tell your stories. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society. They always need help to take care of God's precious animals until they are adopted by a loving family.