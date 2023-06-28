Jeffery J. Parsons
May 31, 1947 – June 15, 2023
Jeffery J. Parsons
May 31, 1947 – June 15, 2023
Cashmere, WA
Jeffery J. Parsons, 76, of Cashmere, WA, passed away on June 15, 2023. Jeff was born on May 31, 1947, to Robert and Bebe Parsons in Wenatchee, WA. After Jeff graduated from Cashmere High School, he went on to serve four years in the Coast Guard, going to radioman school in Richmond, VA, and finishing his time in Ketchikan, AK.
After being discharged, he met and married Carole Suter, in 1970, in Cashmere, and they made their first home in Ephrata, WA. Jeff and Carole went on to have two children, Jenifer (Parsons) Swanson and Justin Parsons. Jeff worked for the Cashmere School system for 25 years, in both the middle school and high school.
Jeff will be remembered for many things including: his love of old westerns and baseball, a good steak, and a good long talk with a friend or a stranger. But his most lasting memories were made in the love that Jeff and his wife, Carole, had for their children, both human and canine.
After Jenifer and Justin moved off to college, Jeff and Carole found their shared passion in raising and training dogs. They established SierraBlu Kennels, where they raised Alaskan Malamutes, taking part in and earning medals in weight pulls and qualifying for the champions every year. They went to dog sled races in California, Oregon, Idaho, and Washington, and gave sled rides for eight years at the Fish Lake Snow Park. Jeff's real “claim to fame,” however, came in 2013, when Jeff's dogs were part of an award-winning music video by Macklemore. The passion, work and care that Jeff put into raising and caring for his dogs, as well as the endless love he had for his family and friends will be forever remembered and cherished by his wife, his family, and all those who knew and loved Jeff.
Jeff was predeceased in death by his parents; sister, Michelle Ward; and nephew, Tommy Ward. He is survived by his wife, Carole; daughter, Jenifer; son and daughter-in-law, Justin and Haley Parsons; his brothers: Brent and Mike Parsons; as well as his three granddaughters: Cheyanne and Caty Swanson, Brooklyn Parsons; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held on a later date.
Contact the in Memoriam department
memoriams@wenatcheeworld.com
(509) 661-6382 • (509) 664-7121
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.