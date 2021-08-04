Jeffery K. Wilsey

Jeff Wilsey, 59, of Longview, WA, was taken from us by Covid-19, on July 3, 2021. Jeff was born in Wenatchee, WA, on May 2, 1962, to Peggy and Charles Wilsey. He grew up in a very caring home, that was always full of kids and love. We will never forget that backyard on Monroe Street, playing with cousins and friends, churning the old ice cream maker, and enjoying the fireworks on the 4th of July. He attended Wenatchee High School, where he made life-long friendships and was very talented in track and football. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, playing golf, and getting right with the Lord. Jeff was a strong man with a very big heart for his beloved dog, Lizzy, who he took with him almost everywhere he went. He loved his job as a Building Representative for Permabilt, who supported him through his many medical issues with his kidneys.
He is survived by his sister, Jenny Blase, husband, Dan, and family; and his sister, Jill Blankenship, husband, Kevin, and family. He was predeceased by his mother, Margaret "Peggy" Wilsey; father, Charles Wilsey; and his sweet dog, Lizzy.
Jeff and Lizzy's ashes will be sprinkled in the Columbia River, at a private Family Gathering. Memorial donations may be made in Jeff and Lizzy's name to the ASPCA for abused and neglected animals at https://secure.aspca.org/.
A big thank you to everyone who cared for Jeff, the UW transplant team, his kind neighbors, and many friends. We will miss him so much. As he said to us from the hospital the last time we spoke, "I love you, see you later".
