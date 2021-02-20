Jeffery S. Clarke
August 8, 1955 - February 14, 2021
Wenatchee , WA
With great sorrow, we have lost Dr. Jeffery Clarke. He was born on August 8, 1955, in Seattle, WA. He passed away peacefully in his sleep on Valentine's Day February 14, 2021. He passed away from dilated cardio myopathy. He was a devoted husband to Karen, wife of 40 years, father, and grandfather. He has two accomplished children, Kirsten Clarke-Hollingbery, Doctor of Physical Therapy and like her father, an excellent runner and athlete and Colin Clarke, who excelled in snowboarding in his youth and is currently in Sydney, Australia, as the Sports Journalist of Sydney FC soccer team. Jeff was also known as "GP" to his three year old grandson, Cole, and was hoping to see much more of him in retirement.
As many of you know, Jeff was an excellent and devoted athlete. He kept up a fitness level few achieve. He was a competitive runner and cross-country skier which meant he was already fit for backpacking and biking. He ran in the U.S. Olympic trials, in 1979, and was invited to train with the U.S. Olympic Team. He competed in countless running and cross-country ski races and was always in the lead pack. He will be well remembered in the athletic community.
One of his favorite past-times was to dream up an athletic trip once a year. These trips took them to Japan, Australia, New Zealand, Nepal, Greece, Portugal, Austria, Norway, Iceland, Alaska, Canada, just to name a few. Every year, they packed up and went off to xc ski races all winter, all over the pacific northwest and even internationally.
Jeff became a doctor because he said he wanted to devote his life to helping people. After medical school in St Louis, MO, and residency in Portland, OR, he worked for Bremerton Clinic, Renton Clinic, Bellevue Clinic, and finally came to Wenatchee Valley Clinic (now Confluence Health). We have to admit it was for the snow first, clinic second. He devoted his life to the clinic for 23 years, working from 7:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. He enjoyed giving back to the medical community, through the teaching of medical students throughout his career. He took an additional position at the clinic as the Chief of Medical Informatics. After studying, while working a full time job, and pursuing his athletic interests, he received his board certification for Medical Informatics in 2018. His patients and the staff meant the world to him. It was hard for him to say goodbye to many, as he was approaching retirement.
He was looking forward to having more time for gardening, playing the piano and guitar, and xc skiing.
Few people know that Jeff's grandfather settled in Wenatchee, in the late 1920's, and remodeled the old sunnyslope schoolhouse to live in, where Jeff's father was born. His grandfather planted many of the trees you see now on Chapel Hill.
Jeff, we love you and deeply miss you.
Jeff is survived by his wife, Karen Clarke; daughter, Kirsten Clarke-Hollingbery; son, Colin Clarke; grandson, Cole Hollingbery; parents, Sam and Peggy Clarke; siblings: Theresa, Denise, Colleen, Mike, and Ed; and lap cats: Sparkle and Tigger.
A Celebration of Life will follow for the community through Confluence Health at a later date, due to COVID.