Jeffrey E. Boullioun
Oroville, WA
Jeffrey E. Boullioun, 73, of Oroville, WA, passed away peacefully on July 18, 2022, after a battle with cancer. Jeff was born in 1948, in Seattle, WA, and grew up in Burien, WA. He enlisted in the Naval Reserves as a junior in high school during the Vietnam war. He graduated from Mercer Island High School in 1967, and served his remaining time in the service at Naval Base Guam. He was honorably discharged in 1969. He went to work as a salesman for AirBorne Freight in Alaska in the early 70's, and then, went on to work in sales for Boeing.
In 1978, he married Kristine. They moved to Oroville and bought an orchard in 1981, where they have continued to farm for the last 41 years. Jeff and Kristine had other business ventures, including a turf equipment company, and they co-owned Lisa Bee's Fruit with their daughter, Lisa.
Jeff loved his children and his grandchildren. Golf was his favorite pastime and he was known for making it fun, having friends tee off on beer cans, making crazy bets, or just distracting people on their swings. He also had an amazing collection of old cars. His favorite was a replica of his first car, a 1955 Chevy Bel-Air. Jeff loved vacationing in Maui, HI, and he especially loved Fair Hills Resort in Minnesota. He grew up going there with his parents in the 50's and 60's and would eventually bring his children and grandchildren there, as well.
Jeff was preceded in death by his parents, Tex and Jane Boullioun; and brother, Thom. He is survived by his sister, Sue. He is also survived by his wife, Kristine; sons: Steven, Jeffrey, and Casey; daughter, Lisa; seven grandchildren: Brooke, Hailee, Ben, Casey, Ava, Ty and Brody. Jeff will be remembered for his sarcasm and quick wit, work ethic, and his love for his family.
Arrangements in care of Jones & Jones - Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee, WA.
