Jeffrey James Pickens
Wenatchee, WA
Jeffrey James "JP" Pickens, passed away November 15, 2020. Jeff was born February 20, 1980, in Yakima, WA, to James and Mary Pickens (Riter). Growing up, he loved to go camping and take beach trips to the Oregon coast with his family. He especially loved hunting deer, jeeping, and four wheeling with his dad. He attended Eisenhower High School, where he found a love for football and played all four years.
As an adult, Jeff battled addiction and struggled to overcome the adversities that followed. He tried to find balance in life, by working hard and enjoying his many hobbies, to overcome these challenges. He loved working in the restaurant industry, as a server and bartender. His favorite jobs were Black Angus, Red Robin, and most recently, Famous Dave’s Bar-B-Que. In his early 20’s, he moved to Wenatchee, WA, to be closer to his sister. In Wenatchee, he had an opportunity to play football again with the Wenatchee Valley Rams and played off and on for them, from 2005 to 2011.
Jeff loved the outdoors. His favorite activity was fishing, but he also loved to go boating, hiking, and camping. He also had a passion for music and liked to “tinker” on cars or house projects.
The past six months were a tumultuous time in Jeff’s life. In the end, he was able to give life to other individuals through organ donation. Many heartfelt thanks to the amazing and compassionate staff with Life Center Northwest.
He is survived by his sister, Stephanie (Dave) Bryson of Venice, FL. He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Mary Pickens. A private service is being held by the family in Yakima, WA. To leave a memory for the family, please visit keithandkeith.com. Keith & Keith Funeral Home, Yakima, WA, is assisting the family with arrangements.