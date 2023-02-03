Jeffrey Paul Scheib

Jeffrey “Jeff” Paul Scheib, 62, passed away November, 22, 2022, while visiting family in the Dallas, TX, area.
Jeff was born November 1, 1960, in Soap Lake, WA, son of the late Lawrence and Elizabeth Scheib. He attended Delancey - Houghton Elementary, Soap Lake High School and the University of Washington.
He worked for several public and private institutions as a software developer, including University Of Washington Medical School, Harborview Medical Center, Intel Corp, Qualcomm and Wells Fargo. His favorite past-times were tennis, racquetball, badminton and living life to the fullest with his friends and family. His constant drive, humor and care for others will not be forgotten.
Jeff is survived by a wealth of loving nephews, nieces and his seven siblings: Linda Manchester, Kathy Scheib, Steve Scheib, Cliff Scheib, Peggy Byers, Barbara Scheib and Larry Scheib. He was preceded in death by siblings: Jerry Scheib, Wally Scheib, Donnie Scheib and Jimmy Scheib.
Everyone is welcomed to join in the celebration of his life with a grave side service to be held June 17, 2023, at 1:30 p.m. at Soap Lake Cemetery, 20174 Rd A NE, Soap Lake, WA, 98851, followed by a family and friends meet-up at Cloudview Kitchen, 117 Main Ave E, Soap Lake, WA, 98851, at 3:00 p.m.