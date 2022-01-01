Jeffrey S. Speidel
December 22, 1967 – November 17, 2021
Wenatchee, WA
Jeffrey S. Speidel, known for his incisive wit, linguistic talent, and devotion to friends, died on November 17, 2021, at his home in Wenatchee, WA. The cause was chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).
With his gift for language and congenial nature, Jeff was accepted as a local wherever he lived. Jeff made friends across the world. His most extended stays were with the Angrabeit family in Steinbach bei Giessen, Germany, thereafter with friends in Stockholm, Sweden, and later, as a teacher of German to Spanish speaking children in Antigua, Guatemala. Fluent in German, Swedish, Spanish, and conversant in many other languages, Jeff’s longtime family friend, Sharon Tompkins, said, “He could just do everything.”
Jeff loved to entertain others by irreverently recounting stories of past frivolities or the irony of current events. He stayed abreast through his favorite publications, Der Spiegel, Foreign Affairs, and The Economist.
Jeff took great pleasure in doing the unexpected, especially if it provoked joy or laughter in others. For example, trick or treaters who visited Jeff this past Halloween were treated to Hot Wheels instead of candy.
Jeffrey Scott Speidel was born in Wenatchee. He attended Wenatchee public schools and was a proud member of the WHS Class of 1986. After living in Europe for several years, Jeff legally changed his first name to Jeffas. In 1993, he earned a BA degree in Foreign Languages and Literatures with a major in German and a minor in History at Washington State University. Jeff’s teacher, Suellen Harris, said she “enjoyed his wit and free spirit.”
Jeff remained forever close to his group of friends from elementary, junior high and high school, especially his lifelong friend, Karl Beebe, and his travel companion, Erich Bolz. Jeff had a powerful impact on all whom he befriended, gifting them with his own unique world view and questioning of everything. Though he never married or had children, he adored the young minds he encountered, especially the children of his longtime friend and former roommate, Chris Auger. Jeff always kept a crate of stuffed animals and other toys at hand should Chris and his kids happen to stop by.
Jeff was preceded in death by his father, John, who was an entrepreneur; and his mother, Evalyn (Rawlinson) Speidel, a registered nurse. Together, his parents developed the family business, Speidel’s Department Store of East Wenatchee, WA. Jeff was also preceded in death by his brother, Paul (Tricia).
Jeff is survived by his brothers: Russ (Jean) and Thom; his nieces and nephews: Mark (Rian), Madeleine, Christine (Jacob), Carolyn (Ashlyn), Jacob, and Elizabeth; and by four great-nephews and great-nieces.
Jeff’s close friends will host a Celebration of Life at Lake Chelan on Saturday, January 15, 2022. For details and to RSVP please email Jamie Howell at jamie@howellatthemoon.com or call (509) 679-6411. The family will hold a Celebration of Life this summer. Arrangements are by Heritage Memorial Chapel, 19 Rock Island Rd., Wenatchee, WA, 98802.