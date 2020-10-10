Jeffrey Scott Riker
October 17, 1952 to October 5, 2020
Spokane, WA
(formerly of Wenatchee, WA)
Jeffrey Riker, 67, passed away in his sleep,on Sunday night, October 5, 2020, unexpectedly, from natural causes. Jeffrey was born on October 17, 1952, in Wenatchee, WA, to Everett "Bud" Riker and Jean (Britt) Riker. Jeffrey was the oldest of four children. Jeff had a brother, Jerry, a brother, Russell, and a sister, Colleen. The family lived most of their life in Wenatchee Heights, where Jeff started his schooling in the one room schoolhouse, walking there with his friend, Pam Berdan. Bud Riker, his father, had also started his schooling in the same one room school, 31 years before.
The family moved to Omak, WA, for a short time, where Bud was employed by Pacific Intermountain Express. They lived a short time in Swakane Canyon, where Jeff attended Sunnyslope school, then back to Wenatchee Heights. Jeff completed his education while living in Wenatchee Heights.
Jeff was born with a slight mental and physical handicap, but it did not stop him from doing the many things he wanted and liked to do. Jeff learned to drive the tractor, helping with the work on the ranch. Jeff liked the Boy Scouts, especially the camping and the 50 mile hikes he was able to go on. While a teenager, he also liked to go fishing and hunting with his father. He enjoyed riding one of the horses on a trip to the mountains one summer. Jeff always enjoyed vacationing with the family, many times to the ocean beaches, a trip to Glacier Park, Yellowstone Park, Disneyland, visiting family in California, or wherever the family might go.
Upon leaving home to live his own life, he was employed for many years at the Wenatchee sheltered workshop, which was for people with handicaps. Jeff later moved to Spokane, WA, where he lived and worked at many different jobs, enjoying living independently. While living in Spokane, he loved to spend time at the public library, reading the history of the Spokane area. As time passed and life went on, it became increasingly harder to live independently and he moved into a group home, Haven Homes, where he lived for several years. He later moved to a residential home, Life, Inc., where he lived out the remainder of his life.
Jeff loved bowling, music, and scary movies. He loved his morning cup of coffee and sweets of all kind, especially chocolate. Although he faced many obstacles during life, he did so with a sense of humor and a smile on his face. He will be missed by the many people whose lives he touched.
Jeff is survived by his father, Everett "Bud" (Judy) Riker of Vancouver, WA; brothers: Jerry (Mary) Riker of Wenatchee, WA, and Russell Riker of Arkansas; sister, Colleen (Steve) Nick of Spokane, WA; as well as numerous nieces, nephews; and great-nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his mom, Jean Riker; and his paternal and maternal grandparents.
Jeff’s family would like to thank the caregivers at Life, Inc., who took exceptional care of Jeff, and who loved him as family.
A Graveside Service will be held for Jeff, on Saturday, October 10, 2020. Due to COVID restrictions, the service will be limited to family members.