On June 4, 2023, Jenelle Louise Curtis (Duerksen), 60, of Wenatchee, WA, passed peacefully in her sleep with her beloved husband, Dean, at her side. Jenelle, one of six children, was born December 20, 1962, to Dave and Dorothy Duerksen in Salmon Arm, B.C.
Jenelle and Dean were married in 2002, and lived in Ellensburg, WA, for 18 years, with her two sons: Brad and Karsten. They moved to Wenatchee in 2020, enjoying spectacular views of the area and Columbia River.
Her early jobs were babysitting and farming of family property among their Mennonite community. Later in life, she earned her GED from Big Bend Community College, Moses Lake WA. Jenelle additionally earned an Administrative Assistant degree from Yakima Valley Community College in Yakima, WA, and after, earned a license from Washington State to sell Real Estate.
Jenelle worked as parts and service manager at Caterpillar in Othello, WA, for seven years and was parts manager at a local trailer sales business in Ellensburg for two years. After obtaining her AA degree, she worked in Real Estate Residential Sales at both Mellergaard Properties and John L. Scott, for a total of three years. Following real estate, Jenelle worked seven years as office manager at Kittitas Valley Wind Farm. Still finding interest in the Real Estate industry, she hired on as an Escrow Assistant and stayed an assistant until being promoted to Escrow Officer with First American Title in Wenatchee. Jenelle rounded out her career with CW Title in Wenatchee, an office, and a group of friends she truly loved.
Jenelle stood bravely in the face of an 11 year battle with cancer. Her firmly held belief in Jesus Christ sustained her, and ultimately, it was her personal knowledge of Jesus that allowed her to enter into his Kingdom with grace and joy.
She is survived by her adoring husband, Dean; her sons: Brad and wife, Kaylee and Karsten Ensz; step-children: Shawn and Deidre Curtis; mother and father, David and Dorothy Duerksen; siblings: Judy, Brenda, Doug, Barbara, James and Starla; as well as many beloved nieces; nephews; cousins; and dear friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a Memorial donation to the Gretchen Weller Foundation, P. O. Box 1762, Ellensburg, WA 98926. Friends and Family are invited to a Celebration of Life Service at 11:00 a.m., on Saturday, June 10, 2023, at Chapel in the Valley, 378 Eastmont Ave., Wenatchee, WA.