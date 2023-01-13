Jennifer Trinna Marcellus
Jennifer Trinna Marcellus, beloved daughter, sister, and friend, peacefully passed away on January 3, 2023, at the age of 49, surrounded by loved ones who held her hand, sang, and celebrated her life to the very last breath with her. Born October 23, 1973, to loving parents, Earl and Linda Marcellus, Jennifer was encouraged to live a full, complete life. She grew up in Plain, WA, among fresh air and pine trees, the oldest of five children. She traveled the globe with her family to locations like Japan, Hawaii, Mexico, and Disneyland, but her favorite place was home and her favorite people were her family.
After graduating in 1995 from Cascade High School in Leavenworth, WA, Jennifer decided to move out of her parents home and live independently at the Mission Vista Group Home in Wenatchee, WA. Living at the group home in the big city gave her opportunities to be surrounded by peers, date boys, go to movies, participate in Special Olympics, visit the library, dine at restaurants, and enjoy a career at the Wenatchee Goodwill, where she worked until she retired in February of 2020. In her 20s and 30s, Jennifer swam competitively in the Special Olympics and frequently qualified for the state competition in Olympia, WA, winning medals in her favorite sport.
Jennifer's life was a gift to all who knew her. Her joyful giggle, sassy comebacks, abundantly welcoming and loving nature, warm hugs, and gentle comforting she freely gave to all people and creatures will be immeasurably missed. We grieve her loss but rejoice in her gain and look forward to a glorious reunion with her one day with our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
Jennifer was preceded in death by her parents, Earl and Linda (Burgess) Marcellus. Her memory lives on with her siblings and their families: brother, Jared Marcellus and sister-in-law, Janelle; nephews: Luke and Jacob of Cheney, WA; sister, Joylyn Schneider and brother-in-law, Duke; nieces and nephews: Elianna, Samuel, Isabel, and James of Ellensburg, WA; sister, Jessica Karraker and brother-in-law, Mike of Ellensburg, WA; sister, Jaclyn Marcellus-Singh and brother-in-law, Suramrit Singh of Kirkland, WA; and step-mother, Julie Mabie-Marcellus of Sun City West, AZ.
A Celebration of Life for Jennifer Marcellus will be conducted at 2:00 p.m., on Saturday, April 22, 2023, at the Plain Community Church, 12565 Chapel Drive, Leavenworth, WA, with Pastor Tadd Scheffer officiating. A Private Inurnment will be held at the Hillcrest Haven of Rest Cemetery in Plain at a later date.
