Jeremy Gene Keen, age 47, of Morristown, TN, formerly of Wenatchee, WA, passed away due to a medical emergency while fishing in Cherokee Lake, TN, on Saturday, December 31, 2022. Jeremy will be remembered as a lover of music, laughter, and the outdoors. He is remembered for his quick smile and easy laugh. Jeremy loved to fish, spending hours on the water with his family and friends. He enjoyed camping and spending time with family. While his passing was sudden, and unexpected, he was doing what he loved most, fishing; with one of the people he loved most, his son.
Jeremy was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Katherine; grandmother, Betty Richardson; grandfather, Gene Leroy Keen; and nephew, Jayden. Jeremy is survived by his wife, Jennifer; father and step-mother, Ron and Julie Keen; mother and step-father, Linda and Steven Candy; children, Josef, Jakob, Josh, Emily, Rachel; grandmother, Joyce Keen; sister, Laura (J.C.) Grimes; in-laws: Chuck (Tammy) Lynn, Rebecca (Agustin) Quintero, Jimmy (Shelli) Lynn; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. You will be missed greatly, Jeremy. May you fish the golden ponds of Heaven until we meet again.
Per his request, Jeremy was cremated. A Celebration of Life will be held in Tennessee at a later date.
To plant a tree in memory of Jeremy Keen as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.