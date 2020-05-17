Jerry Allen Garton
Chelan, WA
On May 8, 2020 Jerry Allen Garton, 62, a lifelong resident of Chelan, WA, God sent his best angel to join his dad in heaven. He had an extended illness and passed at home in the presence of his brother, Buck. He was born on February 22, 1958, to Kenneth Lyle "Buck, Sr." and Angie Garton in Chelan, WA. Jerry graduated from Chelan High School in 1976. In the fall of that year, he was hired at Blue Chelan. The supervisor at the time, Buck Garton, Sr., asked Buck Garton, Jr. to train Jerry to learn to drive the forklift. He learned industry operations and worked 30 years, and was Shipping Foreman at Chelan Fruit until becoming ill.
He loved his family and friends. His first fishing experience was as a boy, with Aldon Oscarson, on the Columbia River below Wells Dam. The fish was nearly as big as he was, and he was "hooked". He especially enjoyed fishing and hunting with his lifelong friend, Randy Pauli. They fished many local lakes, Westport, WA, and Alaska.
Jerry was preceded in death by his father, Kenneth L. "Buck, Sr." on April 26, 1991. He is survived by his mother, Angie Garton-Estes, and husband, Leo; sister, Marcia Garton; brother, Kenneth Linn Garton "Buck, Jr.", and wife, Charlene (Postelwait); nephew, Chris L. Garton, and wife, Verna (Parks), and their children, Charlie and Cole; niece, Melody (Garton) and husband, Scott Hampton and her children, Logan, Keegan, and KarLee; best friend (brother by choice), Randy Pauli; and his loving and loyal four-footed friends: Penny and Cookie.
There will be a memorial service scheduled at a later date, to be held in Chelan, WA. The family wishes to extend appreciation to Confluence Health Oncology Staff, Dr. Tyler Buckley, and Hospice Care.