Jerry C. Hersel

“Jesus came, took our Mom's hand, and led her home” on August 29, 2023, Jerry Charlene Hersel left this world and went home to her Father in heaven. She was born September 2, 1935, in Springfield, IL, to Charles and Lena Day.
After moving to Wenatchee, WA, she attended school in Wenatchee, graduating from Wenatchee High School in 1953. She started a family soon after, having three children, Rick, Rennea and Kelly. In 1973, she married Marvin Hersel, and received three new daughters to add to her growing family. All her kids were the light of her life, and she loved them all very much.
She also was a mom to many of her kid's friends. Her house was always open for “her kids from another mother kids.”
Mom enjoyed life to the fullest. Whether it was watching her kids sporting events, bowling with the girls, racing in the powder puff nights at WVSO, fishing at Mardon with family and friends or riding motorcycles with Papa Marvin. She enjoyed life.
She was a excellent gardener and loved to spend hours in her garden tending to her plants and koi pond. Her biggest joy was when she accepted Christ as her Savior. She was baptized in 2005, and held onto a strong, quiet faith in Christ throughout the rest of her life.
She leaves behind her husband of 50 years, Marvin; daughters: Rennea (Randy), Kim (Brandon), Linda; and her son, Kelly (Elese); along with many grandchildren; and great-grandchildren.
You were the best mom ever. Thank you for everything. We will all miss you!
A Celebration of her Life will be held Friday, September 15, 2023, at 11:00 a.m., at Calvary Crossroad Church, 1301 Maple St., Wenatchee, WA. Arrangements are in the care of Jones & Jones – Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee, WA.