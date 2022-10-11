Jerry Dean Monroe
April 21, 1942 - October 9, 202
East Wenatchee, WA
Jerry Dean Monroe passed away on Sunday, October 9, 2022, at the age of 80. He was born to Charles Ray and Marie Augusta Monroe of Cashmere, WA, on April 21, 1942.
Upon graduating from Cashmere High School in 1960, he found his true life's calling within law enforcement. Following initial training at the Academy, he became a Chelan County Sheriff's Deputy in 1967.
His incredible work ethic, tenacity and keen instincts made him an exceptional deputy, and an even better detective. He was the epitome of “To Protect and Serve”, who selflessly performed his duties with honor, integrity and courage with a touch of fun. When Jerry Monroe was on duty, make no mistake about it - Chelan County was always a safer place. Even today, his name lives on in the stories shared by those who knew and remember him.
He certainly lived up to the homage of “Once a cop, always a cop”. While working at a local gun shop in 2003, he began conversing with a customer. After asking the man a few questions, something just seemed “off”. Dad had ascertained critical information about the man and immediately informed a friend of his at the police department, which provided the very pieces needed to solve a major crime. The man was arrested and taken into custody within just a few hours of Dad's phone call. Additionally, his testimony was vital in convicting a very dangerous bomber. Once again, Jerry Monroe had kept the people of Wenatchee safe.
He is survived by his children: Kassie, Jeffrey and Jason; grandchildren: Avery, Ainsley and Emily; and his brother, Ron Bromfield.
We are all so proud of our dad, brother, and grandpa. He diligently protected your families and ours for so many years. He was a wonderful father and great friend. We love him dearly and will miss him being a part of our lives.
His Services will be held on Saturday, October 29, 2022, at Bethel Baptist Church, 1354 Eastmont Ave., East Wenatchee, WA.
