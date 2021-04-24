Jerry Edward Hite
July 18, 1934 - April 12, 2020
Bellevue, WA
(formerly of Wenatchee, WA)
Jerry Edward Hite passed away on April 12, 2020, after a rapid decline caused by complications from Alzheimer's disease. During the duration of his illness, Jerry continued to carry with him the warm humor he was known for. Even with this affliction, Jerry was able to put staff at ease, with many calling out his wit and warmth, from even the briefest of encounters.
Jerry was born on July 18, 1934, in Cashmere, WA. He was the oldest child of James and Clarice Hite. His early years were formed by both the Hite and Shotwell clans, as he played along the banks of the Shotwell ditch.
At Wenatchee High School, Jerry developed into a first-rate trumpet player and shutterbug. His senior year was consumed with defending his first chair in band, jazz band, and being an under-aged member of the Cardinal's Dance Band. He often played at the Eagle's club, with his music teachers, late into the night. Jerry graduated with honors from Wenatchee High School, in 1952.
Jerry attended the local junior college, followed by studies at Washington State University. But, he interrupted his education, in 1954, to serve in the military. Continuing his trumpet playing, Jerry was asked to join the 3rd Armored Division Band. Based on the photos and stories told, Jerry packed many adventures into his time in Germany.
Returning to WSU in 1956, Jerry married Alice Goodman, of Wenatchee, on New Year's Eve, before buckling down to his studies. He finished his degree in Mechanical Engineering and landed on the Dean's list, in 1959.
Leaving Pullman, WA, Jerry and Alice pointed their Triumph Spitfire towards Salt Lake City, UT, where Jerry started his life's work in the Aerospace industry for Sperry. Their first child, Jeffery, was born in July of 1960, shortly before moving back to Washington State. The family settled in the Bellevue, WA, area, where they have remained.
Jerry and Alice welcomed their second child, Kimberly, to the family in July of 1961. The family was completed four years later, with the birth of their youngest son, John, in February of 1965. Afterwards, only random dogs, guppies, and various birds, joined the family.
ELDEC corporate hired Jerry in 1968, to help develop new products for the financially troubled company, what we call a start-up today. Many of the commercial jets still flying contain ELDEC fuel flow meters designed by Jerry over his 28-year career with the firm. Jerry retired in 1992.
Photography remained a lifelong passion, even though his children would open the door to the darkroom without knocking. His photographic interests varied from sports, where he freelanced for the Seattle Sounders and Seattle Supersonics, to professional wedding photography.
Jerry is survived by his wife, Alice Hite; brother, Joe Hite; three children: Jeffery, Kimberly, and John; 12 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren. Jerry was preceded in death by his sisters: Carol Trussler and Lynn Hite; and great-granddaughter, Rose Morrison.
Jerry has been laid to rest among many generations of family members, in the Cashmere Cemetery.