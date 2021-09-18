“I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith” 2 Timothy 4:7
Jerry Jennings, 72 years of age, passed away Monday, September 6, 2021, at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, WA. Jerry was born January 30, 1949, in San Diego, CA, to the late Ed and Frances Wassman. She was the middle child of three with her older sister, Mary Kay Garcia, and her younger brother, Tim Wassman. She grew up enjoying the beaches and mountains of Southern California and was a pioneer in the sport of skydiving. Jerry embraced her Catholic faith early and was an active member of the Catholic community throughout her life.
A beloved wife and life partner to Bob, who she married December 18, 1981. She was a devoted mother to Jessica, Heather, Meredith, and Erik. Later in life, she came into the role of grandma, which she held dear and infused her relationship with her ten adoring grand and great-grandchildren with joy, magic adventure, and love.
Bob and Jerry “retired” to Plain, WA, where she was a fierce community advocate who never missed an opportunity to get involved. She loved her garden, long walks on the forest road, kayaking, and New Year’s Day polar bear swims in Lake Wenatchee. Ever spontaneous and full of life, Jerry inspired everyone who she crossed paths with. She loved spending time with family, laughing and always wearing a smile on her face. She was a loving and caring person, devoted wife, mother, and friend, always thinking of others first. She will be dearly missed, but we know she will be watching over us all.
A future Catholic Mass and Celebration of Life will be planned soon.
