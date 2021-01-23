Jerry K. Sutton
July 15, 1936-January 8, 2021
Wenatchee, WA
This is my husband. A complex and kind man brilliant of mind, strong and ambitious of body. I believe that nature would say, “This is a man.”
Jerry was born in Wenatchee, WA, to Dorothy and Allen Sutton. He worked in the family orchard on Maple Street. Jerry learned a lot from that, this experience would help later in his own orchard. He worked on survey crews in summers and really enjoyed the outdoor work.
He attended Wenatchee schools and Washington State University, later earning his Civil and Professional Engineering Degrees.
He worked at Alcoa during summer break from college, where he met Claudia King; six months later they were married. He was then in the Army at Fort Ord, CA, so Claudia flew down and they were married during a long weekend in Monterey, CA. They were together 62 years.
After serving in the Army, he worked for Munson, Nash, and Futrell. Later, he worked for Jack Hale at Hale and Long General Construction; he had found his calling with construction work and built many structures in Wenatchee. When Jack Hale retired, Jerry bought the company. He was assisted by Jim Lillian and Denise Kuest, until he sold it in 2019. He always thought highly of his crew and liked them all.
He is survived by his wife, Claudia; daughter, Rachel and Dan Gallaher of Florida; son, Daniel and Cheryl Sutton of East Wenatchee, WA; grandchildren: Ian Sutton, Corinne Sosnowski, and J.C. Warren; and three great-grandchildren; sister, Diane and Gary Rittenmeyer of Chelan, WA.
A special thank you to Visiting Angels, Serengeti, and the entire Hospice team of professionals.
A Celebration of Life will be held later in the year. If you wish, donations may be made to Wounded Warriors at https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org/ or Wenatchee Valley Humane Society, 1474 S, Wenatchee Ave,, Wenatchee, WA, 98801. Chapel of the Valley of East Wenatchee, WA, is in charge of arrangements.