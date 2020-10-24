Jerry L. Wittmeyer
July 12, 1946 - October 9, 2020
Lincoln, CA
(formerly of Wenatchee, WA)
Jerry Wittmeyer of Lincoln, CA, passed away on October 9, 2020 at his home. He was a 1964 graduate of Wenatchee High School. Jerry was a retired funeral director of many years.
Jerry is survived by his wife, Teri; daughter, Shannon (David) Hollar; son, Matthew (Kelly) Wittmeyer; five grandchildren; and siblings: Ralph Wittmeyer, Larry Wittmeyer, and Sharon Lounsberry. Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, Elwin and Doris Wittmeyer; and granddaughter, McKenna Hollar.
A Private family celebration of his life will be held.