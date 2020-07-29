Jerry Leo Gatewood
June 19, 1970 - June 25, 2020
Wenatchee, WA
Jerry Leo Gatewood went to heaven on June 25, 2020, in Bellevue, WA. He was born in Wenatchee, WA, on June 19, 1970, to Joyce (Hill) and Eugene(Butch) Gatewood, joining his big sister, Heidi. Jerry graduated from Wenatchee High School in 1988. He received a Bachelors of Arts in marketing from Eastern Washington University. The BA included one year of studying in Japan. He worked in sales of medical imaging equipment. He traveled the world instructing physicians on the use of ultrasound equipment, which he was very proud of. Jerry was semi-retired at the time of his death, of natural causes.
Jerry is survived by his parents, Joyce and Gary Riesen; sisters: Heidi Sprugasci (Ron) and Heather Douangpanya (Jason); nieces: Kayli Sprugasci, Jada and Hallie Douangpanya; and nephew, Anthony Sprugasci; grandmother, June Gatewood; and numerous aunts and uncles. Aunt Helen and Aunt Carol always stuck by his side. Jerry had many special friendship throughout his life and he cherished all the memories with each and every one of you. We want to thank you for loving him. He was preceded in death by his father and grandparents.
Funeral to be held at a later date.