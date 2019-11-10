Jerry R. Clark
September 5, 1935 - November 2, 2019
Yakima, WA
(formerly of Cashmere, WA)
Gerald "Jerry" Richard Clark passed away peacefully at the age of 84, on Saturday, November 2, 2019. Jerry was born September 5, 1935, in Yakima, WA, to Sam and Bessie Clark. Jerry was raised and educated in Naches, WA. He graduated from Naches High School in 1955. He started his driving career at the age of 16, driving a school bus. He ended his career as a semi-truck driver at 65, with never a citation.
Jerry was an accomplished horseman, starting his riding with his lifelong friend, Bill Sedge. He loved rodeo and was a bull rider at a very young age. He was a team penner, roper, and enjoyed riding in the mountains. Jerry was a longtime member of the Naches Boot and Spur Club. Jerry, Kay, and granddaughter, Loni, were members of the Tillicum Riders Club in Cashmere, WA. After moving back to the Yakima area, he and Kay were members of the Back Country Horsemen.
Jerry spent many years hunting deer and elk with his father, brother, Donnie, and friends. He loved the preparation and camaraderie of being in the hills and setting up camp each season.
Jerry is survived by his wife, Kay; daughter, Gayle (Larry); granddaughter, Amanda and her son, Derreck; step-daughter, Laurie, her son, Max; step-daughter, Joi, her daughter, Loni (Ryan); sister, Jan Lyons; and brother, Donnie (Carolyn). Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, Sam and Bessie; and his brother, Kenny.
We would like to extend a special thanks to Highgate Senior Living Facility for their past seven months of tender care, and to Bill Haney for his many trips out with Jerry for biscuits and gravy. We will be forever grateful to Jerry Hobbs for adding music to the lives of the Highgate residents.
A "Celebration of Life" will be held at Clemens View, previously the Naches Boot and Spur Club, 8894 US-12, Naches, WA, between 1:00-5:00 p.m., on Sunday, November 17, 2019. In lieu of flowers and cards, contributions can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.