Jerry Rexford Covey passed peacefully in his Florida home Saturday, April 23, 2022, at age 85. When he was young, he eventually moved to Nanaimo, B.C., Canada, where he met his wife, Sheila, at Nanaimo High School. They were married in 1957, and moved to Wenatchee, WA, in 1966, where they raised their two children, Kim and Nick. Jerry was an entrepreneur and owned and operated Covey's Restaurant and Lounge among other various businesses. He loved being around people and staying busy, and anyone who met him instantly felt his genuine heart. He loved horses and was a part of the Appleatchee Riders Club, in Wenatchee, where he led the organization for several years as its president.
Jerry spent a lot of his free time with family or in the outdoors. Jerry had five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. He loved taking his grandchildren hiking and camping. He even taught his oldest grandson, Blake, how to drive. Jerry was also very competitive where he competed in several organized races, including the Ridge to River race in Wenatchee, WA, and the Seattle to Portland, OR, bike ride.
Jerry and Sheila retired in 1997, and moved to Maui, HI, where he became an accomplished landscape artist. While living in Maui, he was part of the Lahaina Arts Society and spent time as its president. He loved living in Maui and especially enjoyed painting the beautiful scenery. He was a man of many talents. He enjoyed having his family come visit and showing them all the beauty of Maui.
Above all, Jerry was a family man. He was happiest when he was around his family and his beloved dog, Bridget. He has left behind an amazing legacy that will never be forgotten and forever cherished.
He is survived by his wife, Sheila Covey; sister, Connie Cutler; his daughter and her husband, Kim and Jeffrey Willits; son, Nick Covey (late wife, Cathy); grandchildren: Blake and wife, Erica Losvar, Erik Losvar and wife, Toni Hoberecht, James Covey and wife, Brynn Nielsen, Kalen and wife, Hannah Willits, Katie and husband, Ryan Harmon; his great-grandchildren: Dylan and Bella Losvar, Ryin and Arya Losvar, and Charley and Quinn Harmon. He was preceded in death by his parents, Rex Covey and Lorraine Isler; and daughter-in-law, Cathy Covey.
He will be greatly missed.
