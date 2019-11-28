Jerry Robert Matthews
January 10, 1937 - November 1, 2019
Bremerton, WA
Pressures of World War II taught Jerry values that served him well in his military and work careers, adventures, and retirement. With a Mechanical Engineering B.S. from University of Washington, he started work at Boeing in Seattle, WA. He moved his wife and two daughters to Palo Alto, CA, where he worked at HP, earned a M.S. in Manufacturing Management at Stanford University, and a promotion to a new HP facility in Corvallis, OR.
Jerry was loyal to a 30-year commitment to the Army National Guard through both moves. He retired from HP and the Guard before moving to the Seattle area. Throughout his life, Jerry loved new adventures... whether ground, air, or water.
His health declined with a form of hydrocephalus - NPH. He was hospitalized in October of 2019, and died peacefully in HOSPICE care at Franciscan Bremerton Medical Center after the loving "Good-byes" of his family.
Jerry was interred at Tahoma National Cemetery with military honors.
He is survived by sister, Irene Matthews Yerkes of Eugene, OR; spouse, Dorothy Avery Matthews of Poulsbo WA; daughter, Gretchen Hudgins (Michael) of Magna, UT; daughter, Paula Matthews of Port Orchard, WA and Kristian Hanson (partner) of Clallam Bay, WA; grandson, Steven Matthews Bergland of Corvallis, OR; granddaughter, Tara Hudgins Mowdy (Michael) of Albany OR; great-grandson, Everett Michael Mowdy of Albany, OR.
Memorials may be sent to: HOSPICE, Bremerton Medical Center.