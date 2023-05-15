Jessalyn Anne Davis
August 16, 1962 – March 17, 2023
Wenatchee, WA
Jessalyn Anne Davis, loving mother, sister, aunt, daughter and friend to many, was called to the company of the Lord on March 17, 2023. She is survived by her loving son, Seth Davis and his children: Cole and Paisley Davis; siblings: Ron and Joanna; niece and nephews: Billy, Randall and Talia; and parents, Ron and Anita; all of whom she loved dearly, and has left each with fond memories of how she touched and influenced their lives. She was a devoted and loving grandmother to Cole and Paisley Davis, her grandchildren, which she was very proud of and were very much her whole world. She will be watching, smiling down and guiding all of us from the comfort and safety of heaven, and in the company of her very best friends and family waiting for her.
Jessalyn graduated from Cascade High School and was active in the lives of her former classmates and friends after graduating and moving into adult life; taking place in much of the activities involving class reunions and other impromptu gatherings, big and small. While working the many years in Radio Advertising Sales, she made many close bonds with colleagues and clients, of which she remained close friends far after her departure from the radio industry.
This, along with many other examples displays how Jessalyn was able to touch many of our lives, and remain a supportive, caring, and close figure in all of our lives long afterward. With that in mind, Jessalyn's son, Seth Davis and family would like to extend invitation to any and all who shared time and memories with Jessalyn to join them for a Celebration of Life, which will be held on Monday, May 22, 2023, at the LocalTel Event Center in Pybus Public Market in Wenatchee, WA, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. There will be food and refreshments, photos and memories from Jessalyn's life. We ask that you come join and share with others memories, laughter, and love for our mutual family and friend.
Please leave your thoughts and memories at jonesjonesbetts.com.
Arrangements are in the care of Jones&Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee, WA.
Contact the in Memoriam department
memoriams@wenatcheeworld.com
(509) 661-6382 • (509) 664-7121
